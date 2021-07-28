Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.33.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

