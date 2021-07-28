Contrasting Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Nippon Paint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 6 7 0 2.33 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.45% 19.96% 4.77% Nippon Paint 6.46% 7.45% 3.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Nippon Paint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 2.17 $873.86 million $0.30 40.33 Nippon Paint $7.32 billion N/A $419.70 million $0.26 52.31

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Paint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Nippon Paint on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

