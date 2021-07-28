Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the June 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of VTWV opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.96 and a 12 month high of $152.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

