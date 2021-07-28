JMP Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.50.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,638.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,453.64. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,687.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.63 by $7.63. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.3% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,385.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

