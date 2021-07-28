Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 868 ($11.34). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 19,554 shares trading hands.

KLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 816.76. The company has a market capitalization of £632.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

