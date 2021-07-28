M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.76 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.44. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £139.07 million and a PE ratio of 23.03.

About M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

