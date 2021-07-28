SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.