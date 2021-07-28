Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,463 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,087% compared to the typical volume of 376 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on YNDX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $4,652,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Yandex by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yandex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Yandex by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 131,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

