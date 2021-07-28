Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 250.0% in July

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fearless Films stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Fearless Films has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
About Fearless Films
