Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 250.0% in July

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fearless Films stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Fearless Films has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

