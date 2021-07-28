i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAUCF shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:IAUCF opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

