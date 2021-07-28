Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SHECY opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

