RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares Dividend of €0.50

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,280.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.16.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

