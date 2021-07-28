Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) to Issue €0.29 Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SKG opened at GBX 4,090 ($53.44) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of £113.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. The company has a market capitalization of £10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKG. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

