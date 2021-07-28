New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

NYCB opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

