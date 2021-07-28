PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $146.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $24,117,894.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,311,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,348 shares of company stock worth $104,071,302. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

