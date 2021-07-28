Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.82. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$13.68, with a volume of 329,696 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.495671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

