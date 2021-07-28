Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.
Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
