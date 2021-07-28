Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.49 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 294.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,740,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 958,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after buying an additional 98,579 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

