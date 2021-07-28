Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 481,007 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,829,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up approximately 1.8% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.83% of Altice USA worth $124,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,224,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,363,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

