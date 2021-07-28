Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.35. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

