Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

AMGN opened at $244.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.70. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

