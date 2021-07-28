Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $54.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $52.86 on Friday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $13,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

