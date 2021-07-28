Morgan Stanley Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $211.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.90. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

