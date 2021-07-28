Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) & iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Critical Contrast

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tractor Supply and iPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $10.62 billion 2.00 $748.96 million $6.87 26.84 iPower $39.94 million 3.20 $1.99 million N/A N/A

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 7.39% 49.01% 12.92% iPower N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tractor Supply and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 0 10 8 1 2.53 iPower 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tractor Supply presently has a consensus target price of $191.32, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. iPower has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.69%. Given iPower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats iPower on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer's Pride, American Farmworks, Red Shed, Bit & Bridle, Redstone, Blue Mountain, Retriever, C.E. Schmidt, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Dumor, Strive, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brands. As of December 26, 2020, it operated 1,923 Tractor Supply and Del's retail stores in 49 states, as well as 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Del's Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc. supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Duarte, California.

