Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Financial Survey

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 1.80% 0.22% 0.11% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -6.46% -1.41% -0.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.19%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.77%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.12 -$8.76 million $1.02 20.67 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.09 -$15.68 million $1.45 17.01

Acadia Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

