TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$150.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$150.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 price objective on TMX Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$134.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$141.30.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

