B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ RILY opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.