Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $831.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

