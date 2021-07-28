Brokerages Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.23. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

