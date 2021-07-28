Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

