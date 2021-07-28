Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $118.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

