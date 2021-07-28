Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $11.52

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.61 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $4,085,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

