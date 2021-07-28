Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

KFFB stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

