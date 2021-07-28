Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by 62.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

GEL stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.76. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

