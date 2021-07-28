SSE plc (LON:SSE) Raises Dividend to GBX 56.60 Per Share

SSE plc (LON:SSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,539 ($20.11) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,530.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

Get SSE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.