Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,045 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $192.35 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

