Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,698 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

