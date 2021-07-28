Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 372,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,040 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

