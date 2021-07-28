Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Snap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

SNAP opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of -145.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,692,760 shares of company stock worth $241,710,394 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

