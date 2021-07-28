Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

