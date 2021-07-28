Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

