SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

