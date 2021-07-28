AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 320.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in iQIYI by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in iQIYI by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

IQ opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

