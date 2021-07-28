Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

IBP opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $4,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,223,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

