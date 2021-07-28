AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Powell Industries worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.18 million, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

