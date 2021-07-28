Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

