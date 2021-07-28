National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.61. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 88,843 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 113.16%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

