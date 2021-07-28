Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

