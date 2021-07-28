Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

