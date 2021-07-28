1irstcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,173.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $31,173.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00248264 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

